IPOH, April 19 — Only the Qing Xin Ling Leisure and Culture Village in Taman Saikat here is temporarily closed following the death of a tourist guide, who was hit by a falling rock at the tourist centre, said Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin.

He said that no other tourist spots in the foothills have been closed, and all are operating as usual.

“So far, Qing Xin Ling (a 20-minute drive from Ipoh) is the only venue temporarily closed; we are following the current instruction issued by the state government so other (tourist spots) operate as usual unless a circular is issued.

“We support what Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad has suggested regarding this issue and also the circular which will be issued by the special committee for the development of caves and foothills in Perak,” he said after attending the Ipoh City Council (MBI) Aidilfitri gathering and donation presentation to B40 recipients and orphans today.

On April 8, Ipoh police chief, ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, confirmed that a 44-year-old local man died after being hit by a falling rock at the Qing Xin Ling Leisure and Cultural Village, located at the foothills of Gunung Rapat, in an incident that occurred around 11.30am.

Following that, the tourist area was temporarily closed until a full report on the incident was completed.

Saarani previously stated that the safety aspect will not be compromised as it is a life-threatening risk; the special committee for the development of caves and foothills in Perak will assess it from all angles later.

In another development, Rumaizi said that the process of upgrading the popular Gerbang Malam business location, for the construction of Phase 2 structures, will start around June 2024.

“So far the quotation tender has been closed, and we will appoint a contractor to start the upgrading work, which is expected in June.

“The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) allocated RM500,000, and another RM250,000 was allocated by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), for this second phase,” he said. — Bernama