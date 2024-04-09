IPOH, April 9 — The Perak state government will undertake a review of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for safety within limestone-based tourist areas across the state.

State Tourism, Industry, Investment, and Corridor Development Committee chairman, Loh Sze Yee, highlighted that the state government had previously formed a committee and studies are ongoing, primarily centered on places of worship.

However, earlier this year, the scope was broadened to encompass additional areas beyond places of worship, he added.

Advertisement

“Looking at Perak or Ipoh itself, hillside areas have been developed for tourism, cafes, and more. So we recognise the necessity for a policy framework to guarantee the safety of both operators and visitors, prioritising the safety of everyone,” he explained to reporters after visiting the Qing Xin Ling Leisure and Cultural Village today.

He was addressing a query on the need for the state government to review safety SOPs for limestone-based tourist destinations.

In an incident around 11.30 yesterday morning, a 44-year-old local male tourist, died after being struck by a rock in the cultural village.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Simpang Pulai State Assemblyman Wong Chai Yi announced the temporary closure of the tourist attraction until a comprehensive report on the fatal incident is concluded to prevent any recurrence.

Loh emphasised that ensuring tourist safety remains a top priority for the state government.

She highlighted that letters have been dispatched to all local authorities, district offices, and land offices to strengthen safety protocols for tourists visiting Perak.

Regarding the assistance that the state government would extend to the victim’s family, Loh said she would visit the family before making any official statements on the matter. — Bernama