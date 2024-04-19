KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Maxis Bhd has reiterated its readiness to build the second 5G network and expressed full support for competition following the government’s decision for a dual-model approach to 5G network deployment.

“We are ready to build another 5G network and have recently showcased the capabilities of a 5G-Advanced (5.5G) network supported by the Ministry of Communications and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission,” a Maxis spokesperson told Bernama today.

The mobile network operator (MNO) responded to an article by Channel News Asia (CNA) titled “Malaysia’s billion-dollar 5G roll-out stumbles as deal breaks down between powerful telcos, state-owned operator,” published earlier today.

According to the article, the agreement on the 5G network, reached in early December 2023 between state-owned 5G operator Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) and the country’s five private mobile telecommunications companies, has collapsed.

The other four telcos are CelcomDigi Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM), U Mobile Sdn Bhd, and YTL Communications Sdn Bhd (YES).

In its clarification statement, Maxis stated that the quote purportedly attributed to one of its staff members in the article does not reflect its stance as one of the MNOs.

“Maxis is always supportive of competition and is fully aligned with the government’s decision on the 5G delivery model,” it added. — Bernama

