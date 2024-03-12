KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Maxis Bhd and Dell Technologies are collaborating to empower businesses in Malaysia with advanced cybersecurity and innovative enterprise endpoint solutions on 5G.

To materialise the collaboration, the parties inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain recently, the integrated telecommunications provider said in a statement.

Maxis and Dell Technologies are joining forces to work on offerings that will better safeguard businesses from cyber threats and ensure robust business recovery mechanisms.

Part of this approach includes innovative endpoint solutions that capitalise on 5G connectivity to enhance and safeguard workplace productivity.

Maxis chief executive officer Goh Seow Eng said the collaboration with Dell Technologies will address the important strategic need for secure and resilient digital infrastructure in Malaysia.

“Grounded in our mutual commitment to innovation, we anticipate the development of impactful digital services and solutions that can accelerate our customers’ digital transformation and ensure a resilient and sustainable future for our industries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maxis chief enterprise business officer Prateek Pashine said the collaboration with Dell Technologies will address the business continuity challenges faced by enterprises today, and its approach goes beyond threat prevention to also focus on business resilience.

“By combining our expertise, we can address pressing challenges and guide enterprises to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape with confidence,” Prateek added. — Bernama