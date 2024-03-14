KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Maxis Bhd and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work on a 5G-Advanced (5.5G) acceleration programme.

They said in a joint statement today that the collaboration would include several areas to drive commercialisation and adoption in Malaysia, spanning use cases, key technologies, technology evolution, and the ecosystem.

The MoU was formalised at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, recently, in the presence of Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.

The statement said both companies would explore initiatives to promote adoption and facilitate migration, showcasing the benefits of end-to-end 5.5G versatility, security and robustness via trial and testing and further accelerating the technology’s acceptance.

“At the same time, both companies will utilise network insights to identify opportunities for

business solutions and optimisation enabled by 5G and 5.5G, focusing on consumers and

businesses, including small and medium enterprises,” it said.

Maxis chief executive officer (CEO) Goh Seow Eng said the company looks forward to developing impactful solutions that take advantage of existing 5G capabilities and the speed, massive connections and latency improvements afforded by 5.5G to deliver useful solutions and better customer experience.

Huawei Malaysia CEO Simon Sun said that banking on its world-renowned capabilities in research and development and innovative technologies, the company is excited to work alongside Maxis to expand the commercial horizons of 5.5G.

“This will show the world that Malaysia leads the region in digital infrastructure, proving that its enabling environment and digital facilities are among the best in the world for attracting and retaining foreign investments,” he said.

The statement also noted that Maxis and Huawei would study future technology and spectrum

evolution and provide recommendations in line with business cases and ecosystem readiness, aligned with the government policy to support the advancement of 5.5G in the country. — Bernama