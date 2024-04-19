KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — A total of 871 online fraud cases with losses of over RM37.2 million were recorded during this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive period between April 1 and 14.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said total losses were lower compared to the same period in 2023, which recorded 1,465 cases with losses of over RM56.7 million.

“Out of the 871 cases recorded, telecommunications crimes were highest with 342 cases, followed by e-commerce crimes with 217 cases, non-existent investment (157 cases), non-existent loans (112 cases), e-finance crimes (29 cases) and love scams (14 cases),” he said during a media conference here today

The department did not deny the possibility that improving levels of public awareness about crime prevention could be the catalyst in the reduction of online criminal cases, he said.

Advertisement

“Overall for this year till April 14, the CCID recorded 8,913 cases of commercial crime with losses of RM835 million compared to 10,010 cases with losses of RM504 million in the same period last year.

“Cases this year dropped by 11 per cent, but the value of losses rose rather drastically by 66 per cent,” he added. — Bernama

Advertisement