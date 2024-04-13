KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) has reported a 1,192 per cent hike in data thefts in the country last year compared to only 50 cases in 2022.

A total 646 data thefts were reported last year, according to reports received by CMS's Cyber999 helpline.

According to statistics in the CSM site, a total of 5,917 cyber security incidents were reported last year and out of that, 3,705 cases were scams or fraud.

Even in the first three months of 2024, a total 142 data theft cases were reported out of 1,555 cyber security incidents.

A majority of the cyber security incidents for the first three months of this year, with a total 1,025 cases, also involved fraud.

In a statement reported by New Straits Times, CSM advised organisations and internet users to adopt safety measures to prevent data breaches including those related to Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

“PIIs can be obtained from websites that have been hacked and this data can be distributed and sold openly in forums,” CSM said.

It added that PII data can be purchased using cryptocurrency.

PIIs are personal data such as full names, MyKad numbers, age, home addresses, phone numbers and salaries.

CSM said sensitive data must be protected to protect personal and business secrets aside from complying with the law and codes of ethics.

Among the data breaches included e-mail credentials and application credentials to access emails and applications such as WordPress and File Transfer Protocols (FTPs).

CSM said organisations must increase its cyber security capacities to prevent data breaches and users must adhere to cybersecurity best practices.

It advised users to refrain from opening emails from unknown senders and be careful when purchasing items online or when using social media.

“Users should check the legitimacy of the applications, portals, traders, products, and services before carrying out any online transactions,” it said.