KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Datuk Farhash Wafa Salvador has ceased to be a substantial shareholder in HeiTech Padu Bhd.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, HeiTech Padu said cessation of his deemed interest was due to the change in shareholdings in Mfivesouthsea Sdn Bhd, the holding company of Rosetta Partners Sdn Bhd pursuant to Section 8(4) of the Companies Act 2016.

Rosetta Partners became a substantial shareholder in HeiTech Padu after it bought a 15.9 per cent interest in the company on March 12, 2024 via a direct business transaction.

HeiTech Padu has been in the news recently following the award of a RM190 million contract secured from the Road Transport Department (JPJ) for the maintenance and technical support for ICT Infrastructure including MySikap at the data centre and JPJ offices.

Advertisement

MInister of Transport Anthony Loke issued a statement to explain the award process, stating that an open tender was carried out for the job and that HeiTech Padu was awarded the contract as its bid was reasonably priced.

“The acknowledgement (for HeiTech Padu) was submitted to the Finance Ministry on December 4, 2023 for final approval.

“The treasury approval was obtained on February 8, 2024 for the amount of RM185 million, excluding service tax,” he said in the statement. — Bernama

Advertisement