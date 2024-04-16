KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The Unity Secretariat meeting held tonight discussed preparations to strengthen machinery and the working mechanism of parties within the unity government in preparation for next month’s Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the outcome of the meeting, which he chaired, will be presented at the Unity Government Consultative Council Meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PKR president.

“The discussion tonight went quite well and harmoniously, and part of an understanding that is ‘intact, compact and functioning’,” he said in a Facebook post tonight.

The meeting was also attended by PKR Information Chief Fahmi Fadzil, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, Amanah Women’s Wing chief Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu and DAP deputy secretary-general Liew Chin Tong.

Advertisement

The Election Commission (EC) has set May 11 as polling day, while nomination and early voting day will be on April 27 and May 7 respectively.

The Kuala Kubu Baru state seat became vacant following the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, from DAP on March 21. — Bernama

Advertisement