KUALA KUBU BARU, April 13 — The Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election is still being discussed, said DAP national deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo.

Gobind, who is also Selangor DAP chairman, said his party received many names as the PH candidate for the by-election and a list of names is being considered.

“Discussions with PH Selangor have been held and the candidate decided will be brought to the central level where a committee consisting of five leaders will make a decision.

“We hope to finalise the candidate for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election soon and the matter will be announced before the nomination day,” he told Bernama after the Vaisakhi Day prayer ceremony at Gurdwara Sahib Khalsa Land Camp Site here.

Regarding his visit to Gurdwara Sahib Khalsa Land Camp Site in conjunction with Vaisakhi Day, Gobind who is also the Digital Minister said that in addition to celebrating the beginning of the harvest season according to the calendar of the Punjabi and Sikh community, it was also to mingle with the people in the area.

On April 4, the Election Commission (EC) set the date for the nomination of candidates and early voting for the by-election on April 27 (Saturday) and May 7 (Tuesday) respectively.

The Kuala Kubu Baru state seat fell vacant, following the death of its incumbent Lee Kee Hiong on March 21.

Lee, 58, who had been the Kuala Kubu Baru assemblyman under the Hulu Selangor Parliamentary constituency since 2013, died after battling cancer in the past few years.

The Kuala Kubu Baru by-election is the seventh by-election to be held after the 15th general election (GE15) in 2022.

The electoral roll for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election has 40,226 people consisting of 39,362 regular voters, 625 policemen, 238 armed forces personnel and spouses and one overseas absentee voter. — Bernama