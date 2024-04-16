GEORGE TOWN, April 16 — A total of 51 cases of dengue fever with two fatalities were reported in the 15th Epidemiological Week from April 7 to 13 in Penang.

The Penang Health Department (JKNPP), in a press release, said that the Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district recorded the highest number of incidents with 18 cases, followed by 15 cases in Seberang Perai Selatan, eight in the Timur Laut district, and five cases each in the Barat Daya and Seberang Perai Utara districts.

“The cumulative cases of dengue fever reported until ME15 is 1,730, with one death recorded each in the Timur Laut and Seberang Perai Selatan districts,” according to a post on the JKNPP Facebook page today.

According to JKNPP, two areas in SPT have been identified as dengue outbreak hotspots, namely Taman Alma Jaya and Taman Nirwana, and one hotspot has also been detected in Taman Sri Pinang in the Timur Laut district.

JKNPP also called on the public to take preventive and self-control measures to eradicate Aedes mosquito breeding in residential areas and premises. — Bernama

