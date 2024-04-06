KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Universiti Malaya’s Tropical Infectious Diseases Research and Education Centre (Tidrec) has launched a clinical trial on an herbal remedy aimed at combating dengue fever.

The clinical trial is a result of over a decade of research and development between Tidrec and homegrown bioscience company Herbitec Sdn Bhd, an indirect subsidiary of Tanco Holdings Berhad, to develop an effective antiviral solution for dengue fever.

Tidrec executive director Prof Dr Sazaly Abu Bakar told the media at the launch that the research and development efforts on the project began in 2011 when Herbitec (M) Sdn Bhd approached the centre.

“At that time we were given an extract from the Scutellaria baicalensis plant with a common name Baikal skullcap traditionally used to treat insomnia, diarrhoea, inflammation and fever.

“After researching the extract we found that it was effective on all four types of dengue fever.”

Dr Sazaly said the researchers also found phytochemical compounds baicalin and baicalein which work very well against dengue virus.

The collaboration led to the development of the herbal remedy called Noden.

Tidrec executive director Prof Dr Sazaly, UM chairman Tan Sri Zarinah Anwar, UM deputy vice-chancellor (Research and Innovation) Prof Kaharudin, Herbitec (M) Sdn Bhd director Sherman Lam and Tanco Holdings Berhad executive director Christopher at the launch of the clinical trial. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

According to Dr Sazaly, the capsules have received the necessary certifications from the Health Ministry and are proven to relieve symptoms of fever and cold.

He, however, said the effectiveness of the remedy for dengue fever is still not scientifically definitive until the completion of the human trial which was launched yesterday.

The clinical trial will be jointly conducted by Tidrec and Qalitas Health Group.

As part of the partnership, Qalitas clinics in Ampang and Bangsar will be conducting free dengue rapid tests for any patients with symptoms.

Dr Sazaly said the centre requires 194 dengue patients to complete the clinical trial and hoped the R&D efforts over the past decade lead to the development of an effective remedy to combat dengue fever in Malaysia and across the world.

"I hope this partnership would serve as an example of how research findings from the laboratory could make an impact on the real problems faced by the community.”

Officiating the trial, UM deputy vice-chancellor (Research and Innovation) Prof Kaharudin Dimyati said dengue fever remains a pressing public health concern, affecting millions of individuals worldwide.

“Today marks a historic moment as we witness the commencement of the first-ever clinical trial of a Malaysian product to combat this debilitating disease.

“The launch of this clinical trial represents not only a significant milestone for our institution but also a testament to the innovative spirit and capabilities of our nation’s scientific community.”

The trial comes against the backdrop of the rising number of dengue cases in the country.

According to recent reports, the number of dengue cases in Malaysia this year is on a sharper rise trajectory compared to last year, based on data from the Health Ministry.

The first five weeks of 2024 recorded 18,247 cases, up 65.6 per cent compared to 11,127 cases in the same period last year.

Present at the launch were UM chairman Tan Sri Zarinah Anwar, Qalitas Health Group executive chariman Datuk Dr Noorul Ameen Mohamed Ishak, Herbitec (M) Sdn Bhd director Sherman Lam and Tanco Holdings Berhad executive director Christopher Tan Khoon Suan.