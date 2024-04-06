PUTRAJAYA, April 6 — During the 13th Epidemiological Week (ME13), from March 24 to March 30, a total of 2,579 cases of dengue fever were reported, showing a decline from the previous week’s 3,041 cases.

Advertisement

Health director-general, Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, noted that within this timeframe, three deaths resulting from complications of dengue fever were also recorded.

“The cumulative reported cases of dengue fever up to ME13 amounted to 44,144 cases, compared to 28,587 cases for the same period in 2023.

“Additionally, there were 31 deaths due to dengue fever complications, compared to 18 deaths during the same period last year.

Advertisement

Dr Radzi highlighted in today’s statement that there were 135 reported hotspot localities during ME13, with 114 localities in Selangor, 10 in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, five in Penang, four in Negeri Sembilan, and two in Kedah,” he said in a statement today.

In terms of chikungunya, no cases were identified during surveillance in ME13, maintaining the cumulative total at 13 cases without any reported outbreaks, he said.

Regarding zika, Dr Radzi indicated that screening was carried out on 621 blood samples and one urine sample, all returning negative results. — Bernama

Advertisement