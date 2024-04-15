KUCHING, April 15 — The Sarawak police seized various types of drugs worth more than RM630,000 in two separate raids in Miri, on Friday.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said in the operations which started at 10pm, two men, aged 26 and 33, who were drug peddlers with wages ranging from RM2,000 to RM5,000, were also arrested.

“The 26-year-old man was arrested in front of an entertainment centre in Miri and 31.73 grams of syabu-type drug was seized.

“Then the police, led by the suspect, arrested a 33-year-old man in a condominium unit and seized 16,197 grams of syabu, 198 grams of ketamine and 3,750 erimin 5 pills,” he said in a statement here today.

Mancha said the drugs seized were worth RM 639,250 and can be used by 85,194 addicts.

“The police also seized a Proton Wira car worth RM10,000 and a wristwatch worth RM5,000.

“The suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine,” he said.

According to him, the investigation also found that the first suspect had four previous criminal records, while the second suspect had 12 records, with six under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and another six under the Penal Code.

Mancha added that both suspects were being investigated under Section 39b of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama