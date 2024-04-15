GEORGE TOWN, April 15 — Bukit Aman Management Department deputy director of Management (Services/Staffing) Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin has been appointed as the new Penang deputy police chief effective today.

Mohd Alwi, 56, takes over from Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad who has been appointed deputy director of the Criminal Investigation Department (Investigation and Legal) at Bukit Aman.



“I will focus on three main things namely crime prevention, case resolution and compliance,” Mohd Alwi told reporters after the handing over of duties here. —Bernama