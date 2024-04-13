JELI, April 13 — A husband and wife were killed when the high-powered motorcycle they were riding skidded before crashing into a tree near Kampung Bukit Tok Ali in Jalan Jeli-Dabong, here yesterday.

Jeli district police chief Supt Saari Yaacob said that in the 9.15am incident, the BMW motorcycle was believed to have entered the opposite lane from Jeli towards Dabong.

“The victims, Saharudin Mohd Yusoff and Azilawati Jusoh, both aged 50, sustained severe injuries and died while receiving treatment at the Kuala Balah Health Clinic,” he said when contacted today.

He said the bodies were brought to Jeli Hospital Forensic Unit for post-mortem examinations. — Bernama

