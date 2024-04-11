KUANTAN, April 11 — Muslims celebrating Aidilfitri which is the triumph of exercising self control in the holy month of Ramadan, especially the people of Pahang, must continue performing prayers, good deeds and charitable activities.

The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah decreed that such good deeds, prayers and charitable activities which has been performed in abundance during the month of Ramadan, must continue in the months to come.

“Let’s come together and continue the good deeds performed throughout the month of Ramadan like praying, fasting, going to the mosque, especially at dawn and continue reciting the Al-Quran. I also remind myself and family to carry out the religious duties,” decreed the Sultan.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this after gracing Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah, here today.

The Sultan was accompanied by Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

During the ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tengku Hassanal entertained about 10,000 people who had attended the open house by singing a few numbers, including songs like Kisah Seorang Biduan, Gadis Melayu and Butakah Cinta.

“Alhamdulillah, the arrival of Aidilfitri and the hosting of open house functions like this certainly helps strengthen unity among guests of various races who are in attendance, not only from the Unity Government but also from Perikatan Nasional,” said the Menteri Besar. — Bernama

