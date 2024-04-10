KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 ― Muslims nationwide started off Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations with solat prayers at mosques and suraus this morning.

In Kuala Lumpur, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, graciously attended the prayers at the Main Surau of Istana Negara, accompanied by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Cabinet.

In Perlis, the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, performed the Aidilfitri solat prayers with over 1,200 congregants at Dataran Istiadat, Istana Arau, today, led by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) chief executive officer, Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor.

Also in attendance were the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, and the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, along with their children, as well as Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

In Kedah, the Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, and the Sultanah of Kedah, Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff, graciously attended the prayers with the public at Masjid Zahir.

They were welcomed at 8.45am by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, and over 3,000 worshippers who had come to perform the solat prayers, led by the Grand Imam of the mosque, Sheikh Mohd Naim Ahmad.

In Pahang, Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Ampuan Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graciously performed the solat prayers at Masjid Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah in Temerloh.

Also present were members of the royal family, including the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

They arrived at 8.30am and were welcomed by Pahang Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, before performing the prayers, led by the Grand Imam of the mosque, Ahmad Hakim Shamsuddin.

In Johor, the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, performed the solat prayers at Masjid Negeri Sultan Abu Bakar in Johor Baru with over 1,000 worshippers. ― Bernama