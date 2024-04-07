KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The traffic flow on several major highways was reported to be smooth, but moving slowly in some areas following the increase in the number of vehicles as of 11 this morning.

The Malaysian Highways Authority (LLM) spokesperson said that traffic flow at the Gombak Toll Plaza (east coast-bound) was reported to be smooth and under control after there was congestion until 10 this morning.

He said that traffic flow at nearly all major highways in the country was reported to be smooth.

“Only along the KL-Karak Expressway (KLK) the traffic is quite congested even though the number of vehicles is more or less the same as yesterday, which is 178,977 vehicles,” he told Bernama here today.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, PLUS Traffic update on its X account stated that several Smartlanes have been activated to ensure smooth traffic flow for the journey back to the hometowns.

“The Smartlane at KM303.2 to KM297.0, northbound, from Tapah to Gopeng, has been activated. The emergency lane can be used.

“The Smartlane has also been activated from KM194.5 to KM184.0, southbound, from Ayer Keroh to Jasin,” it said.

Advertisement

It also said that the Smartlane from KM8.1 to KM6.1, northbound, from USJ to Seafield, has been activated. — Bernama