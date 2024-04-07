MELAKA, April 7 — Melaka welcomed 3.7 million visitors between January 1 and March 25 during the first quarter of Visit Melaka Year 2024, announced state Tourism, Heritage, Arts, and Culture Exco Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman.

He noted that approximately 60,000 to 70,000 vehicles per day were recorded entering the state during weekends, further bolstering the influx of tourists.

“With about nine more months ahead, I am confident that the 18.7 million tourists and visitors target for 2024 can be achieved through various attractive small and large-scale programmes and activities planned throughout the year.

“Melaka has also been chosen to host large-scale programmes through various ministries, departments and agencies, including the National Youth Day celebration this May,” he told reporters last night after the welcoming and farewell ceremony for tourists and returning expatriates at the Tourism Promotion Centre in Ayer Keroh.

Abdul Razak further reported that 8.63 million tourists visited Melaka last year, marking a significant 42.77 per cent increase compared to 2.59 million tourists in 2022.

“Out of this, 7.37 million were domestic tourists, while 1.26 million were foreign tourists,” he stated.

In another update, he informed that the floating market set up at Phase Two of the Melaka River is slated to begin operations by mid-this month.

He explained that 40 vendors will conduct business within the designated sales tents, complemented by 30 sampans stationed along the river, offering a diverse array of food, beverages, and popular Melaka tourist merchandise. — Bernama