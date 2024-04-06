KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Traffic on several major highways was reported to be slow-moving this afternoon as more people headed to their hometowns for the Aidilfitri celebration.

As of 3.30pm, traffic was building up on the North-South Expressway and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway.

A spokesperson from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said that traffic is particularly slow from Gombak towards the Road Transport Department Enforcement Station, uphill towards the Genting Sempah tunnel due to a trailer breakdown at KM 35.3.

“Traffic is also slow from Bukit Tinggi to Lentang and from Petronas Bentong to Bentong,” he said when contacted.

Similar traffic conditions were observed from Gua Tempurung to Gopeng, Ipoh Utara to Menora tunnel, Juru to Perai and Permatang Pauh to Sungai Dua.

For routes heading south, traffic is reported to be slow from Senai Utara to Kulai and from Kempas to the Datuk Onn junction.

The public can obtain the latest traffic information through the toll-free Plusline at 1-800-88-0000 and the Twitter page at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or through LLM’s hotline at 1-800-88-7752 and Twitter page at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama

