KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Some politicians in Malaysia suffer from “unguided emotional management” and must learn restraint, Bersatu Armada Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Kamal said amid the continuing “Allah” socks controversy.

In an interview with Malay Mail, the Machang MP expressed concern over the impulsiveness of politicians that he said could put Malaysia’s fragile unity at risk.

Saying authorities have not managed the situation in which three arson attacks have already been launched against KK Mart outlets across the country, Wan Fayshal said this was why the Perikatan Nasional coalition has been careful not to partake in the call to boycott the convenience chain.

“We do believe, it’s like a Newton second law effect. There is action and there is also reaction. So, this intolerance in Malaysian politics or even in the society, has to do with unguided emotional management by the leaders.

While Wan Fayshal admitted that PN had previously engaged in similar activities, he argued that these were aimed at political rivals rather than ordinary Malaysians and businesses.

“I would say we (PN) are guilty too to a certain degree, especially during the election campaigns, but that is only true because we are fighting DAP. I am not apologetic about this.

“We do, to a certain degree, make use of these issues as political fodder for our campaign. But you are right, it is not going to build the country,” he said.

Wan Fayshal said too much time has been on the socks issue, which should rather be used to discuss the state of the country’s education and other matters of national interest.

Previously, extremism experts told Malay Mail that the government and political leaders must defuse unrest over the “Allah” socks controversy before extremism takes root in multiracial Malaysia.

On March 31, a KK Mart outlet in Kuching was targeted with Molotov cocktails, making it the third outlet of the convenience chain to be attacked since the start of the controversy.

The incident in Sarawak has caused additional concern as the state is considered to be a bastion of multiculturalism in Malaysia.

DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng subsequently urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to call for an emergency National Security Council (NSC) meeting in response.

Wan Fayshal asserted that Lim’s call indicated the DAP’s “lack of confidence” with the Anwar government’s handling of the situation, which he said stemmed from its inability to rein in Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh to allay simmering tensions.

Dr Akmal initiated the boycott against KK Mart at the start of the controversy last month, but refused to call it off when the arson attacks first began.

He also insisted on continuing the boycott after His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim’s decree to not prolong the controversy, arguing that the latter did not expressly say to end it.

Wan Fayshal said Sultan Ibrahim’s meaning should have been clear to his Umno counterpart.

“Once the Rulers have spoken, by right the issue should settle down. That is why if you were to notice, in my remark as the Youth chief of Bersatu, I cited and quoted His Majesty the King, because in Islamic law, once the Ruler has spoken or made a decision, that is in line with Islamic injunction to preserve social harmony and unity, we have to abide.

“So, we understand the cue. I understand the cue, my party understands the cue, PAS understands the cue. Do not politicise this issue beyond what it should,” he said.

The authorities have also charged KK Mart executives as well as the directors of Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd that imported the socks, so due process must be allowed to run its course, he said.

“So, as a Muslim, I’m happy with it, and we leave it to the court to decide whether he is guilty or not,” Ahmad Fayhsal added.

The Armada Youth chief said that while he did not personally agree with Dr Akmal’s boycott of KK Mart, he said such decisions must be left to the individual.

“We cannot tell the Malays or the Muslims, ‘don’t boycott KK Mart.’ It is their right, but as an organisation, we will not carry an official campaign as such, because we believe that the people have the ability to make their own decision on moral and ethical issues. It is quite clear in this matter.”

Yesterday, police in Sabah recorded Dr Akmal’s statement for the investigations against him under the Sedition Act 1958 and Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, in relation to his actions over the “Allah” socks controversy.