IPOH, May 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated at the opening of Madani Woodlands Recreational Park here today.

The development of the 1.1-hectare recreational park, completed in January, includes facilities such as children’s playgrounds, multipurpose courts and jogging tracks, costing nearly RM500,000.

The project also preserves existing mature trees to create a green and sustainable environment.

Meanwhile, National Landscape Department director-general Mansor Mohamad said the development of six Madani Recreational Parks in Perak is in the acquisition stage, while six others are currently in the site selection process.

“It provides recreational facilities for all age groups, from fields and playground equipment to fitness stations. It is hoped that the Madani Recreational Park concept will inspire the community to embrace a healthier lifestyle,” he told reporters at the event.

Earlier, the prime minister witnessed the symbolic handing over of an RM11 million allocation for the implementation of projects under the Housing and Local Government Ministry in Perak this year.

The mock cheque was presented by Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming to state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching. — Bernama

