KOTA KINABALU, April 5 — Former foreign minister Tan Sri Anifah Aman today agreed Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh should be prohibited from entering Sabah.

The senator and former Umno supreme council member said Dr Akmal’s behaviour within the “Allah” socks controversy was “disgraceful”.

“Maybe it is a good suggestion. Whatever can causes racial disunity, we should not be tolerating people like that,” he said when asked about the proposals to ban him from entering the state.

Dr Akmal, who is Merlimau assemblyman, has been accused of escalating racial tension among Malaysians with his insistence to maintain the boycott against the KK Mart convenience chain after its outlets were targeted with arson.

Dr Akmal is currently being investigated by police after two reports were made against him. He was detained by Sabah police after arriving at Kota Kinabalu International airport here this morning.

After giving his statement for over two hours and being recalled for another two, Dr Akmal went to the district of Beaufort where he was scheduled to attend a Ramadan event.

Dr Akmal has remained adamant about boycotting the convenience chain, claiming this was the price to pay to defend his race and religion.

Earlier this week, Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin claimed the party has instructed Dr Akmal to cease discussing the controversial “Allah” socks case.

The Umno Youth chief previously claimed he did not have to answer to anyone in the party over such matters.