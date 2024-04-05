IPOH, April 5 — Two siblings, both students, died when their motorcycle was hit by a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle at KM 38.9 of Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Kangsar here today.

Sungai Siput police chief Superintendent Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin said the accident occurred when the two victims, aged 13 and 17, were on their way to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Simpang Beluru on a Honda EX5 motorcycle.

“The incident occurred at around 7.12am when a four-wheel drive from the direction of Kuala Kangsar heading towards Ipoh suddenly turned into the right-hand junction towards Taman Desa Salak and collided with the motorcycle of the victims which was coming from the opposite direction,” he said.

Mohd Khaizam said the bodies of the two victims were sent to the Sungai Siput Hospital for post-mortem and the forensic report received said death was caused by ”polytrauma with suspected neck injury/cervical fracture”.

Advertisement

He said police are still tracking down the driver of the four-wheel drive vehicle who fled the scene and has not made a police report yet.

“We appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and contact the investigating officer, Inspector Ahmad Kasidi Che Ghani, at 014-5073473 to assist investigations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khaizam in a statement said a man in his 50s, a contractor, was detained near a plantation in Salak Baru by police at 1.20pm in connection with the accident and that police would apply for a remand order tomorrow. — Bernama

Advertisement