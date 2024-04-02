JOHOR BARU, April 2 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) issued 7,473 notices for various traffic offences, involving 25 per cent of the 29,769 total vehicles screened, on the first day of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 special operation yesterday.

RTD Law and Enforcement senior director Datuk Lokman Jamaan said the traffic offences were detected after enforcement action was carried out on vehicles in the nationwide operation yesterday.

He said the notices issued were for multiple violations to road safety rules and regulations.

“This involved nine major traffic violations that are the cause of fatal road accidents, such as speeding and beating red lights.

“The other violations include overtaking on double lines, driving in the emergency lane, queue jumping, using a mobile phone, not wearing seat belts and helmets, driving heavy vehicles in the fast lane and overloading,” he told reporters during the Operasi Khas Bulan Perayaan Tahun 2024 at the Pandan rest and relaxation (RNR) area of the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) here today.

Also present at the event were Johor RTD director Azmil Zainal Adnan and other senior state officers.

Lokman said all violations recorded will not be entitled to any discount and offenders will have to pay the maximum fine amount of RM300 for each notice.

He said the operation, which involved 2,000 RTD personnel nationwide, was aimed at minimising the accident and death rate on roads.

Lokman said the operation also focused on detection, compliance and assessment of safety conditions and regulations, as well as the safe handling of vehicles.

“This is based on the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987 (Act 334), Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715) and the rules that come under them.

“So, to ensure increased compliance and requirements to improve drivers, the RTD will implement five types of operations during the 20 days involving public service vehicles, goods vehicles, motorcycles, major traffic offences and technical violations,” he said.

Lokman added that the department will be carrying out checks at 54 transportation depots and 28 main bus terminals nationwide throughout the period.

He said this was to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of public transport services towards improving safety, quality and reliability for the public.