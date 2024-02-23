KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Tan Sri Muhyuddjn Yassin has denied allegations of his involvement in awarding of concession contracts to Spanco Sdn Bhd.

“It’s the same as previous accusations that I allegedly embezzled hundreds of billions of ringgit of national money but until now it can’t be proven by those who accused me.

“I was also released and acquitted by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on charges of corruption related to the Jana Wibawa project.

“The prosecution is appealing and the appeal will be heard by the Court of Appeal on February 28 and 29. I pray that I get justice in court.

“This is part of a series of character assassination by my political enemies aimed at damaging my reputation,” Muhyiddin said in a statement today.

He further said that with regards to the Spanco contract, the government should reveal why the letter of intent (LOI) given to another company by the Pakatan Harapan government previously was cancelled.

“I believe the information about it is in the Ministry of Finance.

“Also to be disclosed is the date when the contract was awarded to Spanco.

“Do not make reckless accusations against me. As prime minister between March 2020 and August 2021, I was not involved in the awarding of any government contracts managed by the Ministry of Finance.

“Do not equate my position with the 10th prime minister who is also the Minister of Finance. I know my position,” Muhyiddin said.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki reportedly said that it has recorded the statement of a former finance minister for its investigation into Spanco Sdn Bhd.

Azam also reportedly said the investigation is still ongoing, and reiterated that a former prime minister may also be called to assist in the investigation over the contract signed between 2020 and 2021.

Azam did not reveal the names of those summoned to help in the investigation.

Earlier this month, the MACC said it does not rule out the possibility of taking statements from past prime and finance ministers related to the award of concession contracts to Spanco.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously said that he had been vigilant about the tender for the government vehicle supply, repair, and maintenance project awarded to Spanco, when he was the finance minister under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s administration.

On January 20, MACC officers raided the home of a businessman bearing the title of “Tan Sri” for their investigation into a vehicle fleet supply and management contract.

The MACC also raided four companies involved in the contract said to be worth over RM4 billion, including three investment firms linked to the tycoon.

The Tan Sri is said to be the main shareholder in the company that supplies the vehicles to the government.