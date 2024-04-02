IPOH, April 2 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) will be holding the “Semarak Syawal Agro Madani” sale across the country beginning tomorrow (April 3).

Fama, in a statement, said the sale provided an opportunity for consumers to obtain necessities for the Aidilfitri celebration.

According to the statement, in Perak, the sale will be held at 12 Fama marketing outlets including farmer’s markets, Agrobazaar Rakyat and the Perak Rural Transformation Centre (RTC).

“It aims to allow entrepreneurs to hold sales during the Aidilfitri festive period when there is huge demand.

“In addition to fresh items such as meat, chicken and vegetables, consumers also have the opportunity to get delicacies such as ketupat, rendang, lemang for the Raya celebration which will also be sold at the outlets,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Perak Fama deputy director (operations) Mohd Nazim Mohd Adnan said the sale was an additional marketing opportunity for entrepreneurs in the state to increase income.

“Apart from that, consumers can get essential items at reasonable prices to celebrate Aidilfitri, and it also shows that the availability of agro-food supplies is sufficient,” he said.

Mohd Nazim said every entrepreneur at Fama marketing outlets must comply with the 2024 Hari Raya Aidilfitri Festive Period Maximum Price Scheme issued by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN). — Bernama