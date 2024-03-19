PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — The retail prices of imported white rice (BPI) will be reduced between RM2 and RM3 effective tomorrow, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM).

The current retail price of BPI in the market is between RM38 to RM45 for a 10kg pack and with the announcement of the new price range, 10kg pack imported white rice will be reduced to RM35.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said in a statement today that the decision was finalised through the National Action Council on Cost of Living (Naccol) to overcome the shortage of Local White Rice (BPT) in the market following the announcement for BPI prices by Bernas on September 1, 2023.

“In order to enable the people to buy rice at a reasonable price, the government through the Naccol meeting agreed to reduce the prices of BPI by between RM2 and RM3 in the market.

“The government remains optimistic that the initiative will be able to ease the people’s cost of living during the Ramadan month and festive season,” he said.

Mohamad Sabu added that to increase the distribution of BPT in the market, the government has decided that all current available stock of paddy and rice that has been bought by the factories amounting to 140,000 metric tonnes can be processed and distributed for the local market.

“Therefore, KPKM will increase its enforcement through the Kawalselia Padi dan Beras (KPB) throughout the country. In expanding the distribution network for BPT, Agro Madani Sales will be initiated by the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama) and National Farmers Organisation (LPP) on a more frequent basis,” he said.

Mohamad Sabu added that the government also agreed that all government contracts use BPI because such an effort can ensure additional stock of BPT of 20,000 metric tonnes would be available for distribution in April 2024.

“All these efforts reflect the commitment of the Malaysia Madani government to ensure the welfare and wellbeing of the people as well as ensure food security in the country,” he said. — Bernama