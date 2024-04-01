KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 1 — The Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) today rejected former executive director Sumitra Visvanathan’s allegation, among others, that its current executive committee was unlawfully constituted.

In a statement, the group said the appointments to the exco have also been duly registered with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) in compliance with all regulatory and statutory requirements.

Sumitra alleged that the appointments made following mass resignations earlier this year were unlawful and put the WAO at risk of being deregistered.

“In light of recent allegations made by Sumitra Visvanathan in the Malay Mail news article dated April 1, 2024, the WAO wishes to address and clarify the situation.

“Firstly, the claim regarding the illegality of the WAO executive committee formation is false.

“Our registration was successful through the e-Roses platform, ensuring transparency and adherence to all legal as well as procedural standards,” the group said.

It added that the RoS was not investigating the WAO.

The group then announced plans to conduct an annual general meeting on April 28.

The WAO also disputed Sumitra’s account of their dispute over her employment leading to her resignation, which she previously said was taken in protest.

Instead, it accused her of job abandonment on March 21, claiming constructive dismissal.

“At the time of writing of this press statement, WAO has not received any labour department complaint filed by Sumitra.

“We regret that Sumitra has chosen to mischaracterise the circumstances that led to this outcome but wish to stress that WAO remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, staff treatment, financial management, and principles which are at the heart of our organisation’s ethos,” the exco said.

To ensure work continuity, the WAO said the executive committee had appointed an acting executive director, Nazreen Nizam, on March 19, 2024.

Earlier today in a Malay Mail report, Sumitra said the current WAO executive committee was formed against the advice of the RoS and after she had tried to convene a general assembly of the WAO in order for the fresh polls to take place.

She had acknowledged that the RoS’ involvement meant the women’s group was now at risk of being deregistered.

Sumitra also said she had been suspended repeatedly without justification, before she resigned last month in protest of her treatment.