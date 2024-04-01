KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Citing differences of opinion and a lack of proper direction, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz has quit as treasurer for Selangor Umno effective today.

In a statement shared via Facebook, the minister of trade and industry said Selangor Umno needed strong leadership to make it the powerhouse that it once was.

He added that the state party’s current direction was disappointing.

He said for a political party to be relevant and strong, it must have a significant presence in Selangor or it cannot be deemed a national party.

“A lot of a state party’s progress depends on leadership, and we must offer the people something that is complete as well as tried and tested with stakeholders.

“We must strengthen the party’s relationship with other parties, not weaken it by blaming Umno’s problems.

“My approach is simple: If I cannot help or bring about any positive change, then I must step aside for someone else who will be more effective.

“As such, as of today, I resign from my post as Selangor Umno treasurer,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul was appointed as the state chapter’s treasurer on April 12 last year.