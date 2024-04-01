KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The Communications Ministry views seriously the media statement by the Office of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, expressing disappointment over a report by a portal titled ‘Sultan Pahang beri amaran terhadap amalan bawaan PAS’ (Sultan of Pahang warns against the practice of PAS).

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said a thorough investigation would be carried out and appropriate firm action would be taken against the portal concerned.

“This also serves as a reminder to all parties, regardless of whether electronic or print media, portals, or social media platforms, to never take lightly issues related to the 3Rs (religion, race and royalty),” he told Bernama.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed sadness and disappointment over the report, which was published last Friday.

Advertisement

Comptroller Major General Datuk Mohamed Zahari Yahya said His Royal Highness said the report was defamatory and could have negative implications that could lead to an atmosphere of disharmony in the community.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah reminded all media practitioners, whether print or electronic media, to check and peruse each piece of news to avoid making interpretations that could deviate from the true meaning. — Bernama

Advertisement