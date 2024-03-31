KOTA BARU, March 31 — The Kelantan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living managed to save a total of 2,467.79 kilogrammes (kg) of food and drinks from several Rahmah Ramadan Bazaars through the MySaveFood@Ramadan 2024 programme.

Its director Azman Ismail said the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaars included at Mydin Hypermall Tunjong, Pantai Irama in Bachok, Kubang Kerian and Pengkalan Chepa here.

“The total amount of food collected during the MySaveFood@Ramadan programme which was carried out for seven days in three selected Ramadan bazaars namely Pantai Irama Bazaar is 1,066.20kg, Pengkalan Chepa Bazaar (524.57kg) and Kubang Kerian (877.02kg),” he said when launching the programme at Tunjong Ramadan Bazaar here yesterday.

Azman said the food collected by the volunteers included rice with side dishes, cakes, fried and grilled dishes, western food, desserts and drinks.

“The collected food is distributed to students of higher education institutes, the homeless, the needy, asnaf, orphanages, welfare homes and mosques.

“This inaugural initiative involves the food waste management at the Ramadan bazaars which is organised by the Pertubuhan Pemuda GEMA Malaysia in collaboration with the KPDN and Gerakan Pengguna Siswa Kelantan,” he added. — Bernama

