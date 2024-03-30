KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Malaysians need to emulate the idyllic lifestyle in Sarawak, where its people of diverse races, religions and culture live in unity, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He posted on Facebook today sharing that the state managed issues and differences with wisdom, kindness and love instead of bickering, anger and hatred, explaining that he was broaching the subject as there were certain people who recently seemed to revel in rehashing old issues and inflating small issues into serious problems.

The peace and political stability in Sarawak, with its leadership using their positions and power for the people, had enabled them to foster close ties with the federal government.

“These ties enable us to create extraordinary cooperation, where for the first time ever, the federal government can hand over responsibilities and full trust to the state government to being certain development projects.

Advertisement

“This cooperation will allow the construction of infrastructure such as schools and clinics, especially in rural areas and the interior, to be done faster and at lower costs compared to usual methods,” he said.

Anwar had attended a Madani Buka Puasa event at the Al-Muttaqin Mosque in Kota Samarahan, Sarawak together with 2,000 locals. — Bernama