KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged Muslims in Malaysia to continue to safeguard the tradition of knowledge and wisdom of Egypt’s Al-Azhar University.

He said that it should be safeguarded to create widespread awareness among Muslims in the South-east Asian region including Malaysia.

“The modern history of Islam is not separated from the history of change and reform brought by Al-Azhar, this is integrated with the entire line of struggle and awareness of Muslims in South-east Asia including Malaysia,” he said.

The prime minister said this in a video message which was shown at the International Day of Al-Azhar celebration at the Academy of Islamic Studies, Universiti Malaya, here today.

Anwar said that apart from that, Malaysia enjoys a great gift because it has a close relationship with Al-Azhar and he, himself was welcomed by Sheikh of Al-Azhar Professor Dr Mohamed Ahmed El-Tayyeb.

He added that Mohamed Ahmed El-Tayyeb had also been invited to visit Malaysia and it should be taken advantage of by Muslims in this country.

“He (Mohamed Ahmed El-Tayyeb) accepted the invitation to visit Malaysia. I believe we will take advantage not only to be able to gather together with the Al-Azhar alumni but also to plan programmes that will benefit Malaysian Muslims as a whole.

“I believe fellow Al-Azhar alumni will play an important role in organising programmes which will benefit the people and Muslims as a whole,” he said.

The International Day of Al-Azhar was held in conjunction with the 1,084th anniversary of its establishment and organised by the World Organisation for Al-Azhar Graduates (WOAG Malaysia).

It was also attended by WOAG Malaysia president Prof Datuk Mohd Fakhrudin Abdul Mukti and Egyptian ambassador to Malaysia Ragai Tawfik Said Nasr. — Bernama