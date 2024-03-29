KUANTAN, March 29 — About 30 hectares of forest in the Inderapura Agricultural Department area here caught fire today due to the hot spell.

A Pahang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said personnel from the Taman Tas Fire and Rescue Station, with assistance from the Maran and Peramu fire stations, arrived at the scene at 9.08am to extinguish the peat soil forest fire.

“An estimated 30 hectares of the area is ablaze and, so far, 20 hectares of fire have been extinguished,” the spokesman said when contacted tonight.

He added that, as of 10pm, the operation to douse the fire in the remaining 10 hectares of the area is still going on to prevent the blaze from spreading to other areas. — Bernama

