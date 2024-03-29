NIBONG TEBAL, March 29 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is ready to consider hiring non-teachers as wardens at boarding schools to deal with various issues, including cases of bullying.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said MoE accepts all views on the matter and is always open to suggestions for improvements in schools and hostels.

“Actually, this view has been presented before and I think with the (prevailing) situation, we may need to look at the school’s ecosystem as a whole whether it is appropriate to appoint someone else as a warden, but we will consider the proposal (of a warden who is not drawn from ranks of the teaching profession).

“If there is a specific need and priority for it at this time, we will consider it, so thank you for all the views but the most important thing is that it is everyone’s responsibility to combat bullying and not normalise this menace.

Advertisement

“We also have to strengthen all existing ecosystems to ensure that bullying can be dealt with at all levels, especially at the school level,” she said after the breaking of fast with Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament function at Masjid Daerah Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) here today.

Fadhlina, who is the MP for Nibong Tebal, said this when asked to comment on the proposal of several parties, especially parents, who want the MoE to improve the appointment system for wardens to ensure student welfare and safety.

They also recommended that the post of warden not be held by teachers to ease their burden of shouldering two heavy responsibilities.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the ministry is also empowering teacher counsellors to support the discipline ecosystem in schools in dealing with and combating bullying and intimidation among students.

She said the guidelines are constantly improved for the MoE to overcome bullying, including cyberbullying.

“So, it is a continuous effort to overcome bullying among students but what is also important is the whole ecosystem which encompasses parents, society and community members for us to fight this bullying phenomenon in schools.

“It cannot happen solely with the role of the MoE, but all parties need to play a part so we can really tackle this aggressive behaviour at the grassroots level, so we have to take a firm stance to fight it together,” she said. — Bernama