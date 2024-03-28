GEORGE TOWN, March 28 — Penang will intensify efforts to produce human capital, especially those with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education from primary and secondary school levels.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said this was important as Malaysia is now the focus of the world as a location for technology investment and in line with the efforts carried out by the Penang Science Cluster in approaching schools through various STEM programmes.

He said the issue of STEM human capital was also raised at the 31st Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

“The process to produce human capital takes 10 to 15 years before the individuals can contribute to the industry in our country. The (NCIA) meeting also emphasised that (producing STEM human capital) is not about university anymore, it is about primary and lower secondary schools. If we do not start early, then it will be too late,” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending the Journey To First Tech Challenge World Championship Programme at the Jabil Penang Plant 1 in Bayan Lepas near here today.

Commenting on the federal government’s target for the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) to record RM367.8 billion in investment by 2030, Chow, who is also the State Finance, Economic Development, Land and Communications Committee chairman said Penang is optimistic about achieving the target.

“This is the target expected by NCIA and Mida (Malaysian Investment Development Board) and it (target) is based on the efforts made,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar said the government aims for NCER to record RM367.8 billion in realised investments by 2030 through three new focus areas, namely advanced services, high-value manufacturing and modern agriculture.

Meanwhile, Chow announced a contribution of RM10,000 to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Permatang Pasir which will represent Malaysia at the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) Robotic Competition scheduled on April 17 to 24 in Houston, Texas, in the United States.

At the event, Jabil also donated RM50,000 to the school as additional funds to finance the travel expenses of the school’s Pasiran Rex Team to participate in the international competition. — Bernama