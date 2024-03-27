KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― The review of the current taxation structure and the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) will be among the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, Muhammad Ismi Mat Taib (PN-Parit) will ask about the steps taken by the Finance Ministry to review the current taxation structure, taking into account the current economic changes, during the question and answer session.

Zahari Kechik (PN-Jeli) will also ask the finance minister about the number of recipients and the funds disbursed by the government through SARA.

In addition, Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Jempol) will pose a question to the home minister about the current status of the pilot project for the single border agency (SBA) to oversee the country’s 141 entry points and the target date for this new agency to start operating.

After the session, the sitting will continue with the tabling of the Cyber Security Bill 2024 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 for the second reading.

Today marks the last day for the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament, which has been ongoing for 19 days since February 26. ― Bernama

