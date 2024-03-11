KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — MY E.G Services Bhd’s (MYEG) unit MY EG Capital Sdn Bhd has acquired 14.57 million shares, or 14.40 per cent equity interest in HeiTech Padu Bhd for RM31.24 million to explore potential collaboration in e-government.

MYEG said the share acquisition was done via the open market.

“The acquisition is a strategic investment which will allow the company to explore potential collaborations with HeiTech to create synergies by leveraging on the respective expertise and experience of both parties as established e-government service providers,” it said in a stock exchange filing.

The acquisition is not expected to have any material effect on its earnings per share or gearing for 2024, it added. — Bernama

Advertisement