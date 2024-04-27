SHAH ALAM, April 27 — The nomination of candidate for the Kuala Kubu Baharu state by-election went smoothly today without any untoward incident.

Selangor police deputy chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi said for the nomination process, a total of 284 officers and men were mobilised with the help of 15 Hulu Selangor Municipal Council (MPHS) personnel.

“Selangor police would like to thank all contesting political parties for their cooperation and compliance with the rules set by the Royal Malaysian Police and the Election Commission (EC).

“It is hoped that the cooperation given can continue from time to time until the polling day,” he said in a statement here.

The candidate nomination took place at the Hulu Selangor District Multipurpose Hall and Sports Complex, here starting at 9 am and ending an hour later.

The KKB by-election, which is seeing a four-cornered contest involving candidates from Pakatan Harapan, Perikatan Nasional, Parti Rakyat Malaysia and Independent, was held following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The EC set the voting day for the by-election on May 11 with early voting on May 7. — Bernama

