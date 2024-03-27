PUTRAJAYA, March 27 — Following an inspection by the Ministry of Health (MOH) through the Food Safety and Quality Programme (FSQP), a negligent murtabak trader at a Ramadan bazaar was found in breach of food handling after wiping cloth bits were found in the delicacy.

MOH, in a statement today, disclosed several other violations committed by the stall owner, including failure to separate raw materials and cooked food, use of unclean cloth and food handlers not wearing protective clothing properly.

“As a result, enforcement action has been taken against the stall selling the food by issuing a compound notice under Regulation 32(1)(b) of the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009,” the statement read, following viral social media complaints about food contamination at the Desa Pandan Ramadan Bazaar in Kuala Lumpur recently.

MOH informed that food traders found not complying with the requirements under the Food Act 1983 and its regulations could face fines of up to RM 100,000 or imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both.

MOH also reminded all food traders, including those at Ramadan bazaars, to improve the level of cleanliness and food safety at their premises to prevent any cross-contamination and the presence of foreign items in the food sold.

The hot weather currently hitting the country can also speed up bacteria growth, causing food to spoil faster, according to the statement.

The public is advised to prioritise food safety during Ramadan when choosing iftar meals, by adopting “Look, Smell, Taste” before purchasing, as it’s the easiest way to avoid food poisoning.

MOH assures continuous monitoring and inspection of all Ramadan bazaar stalls nationwide. So far, 10,570 Ramadan bazaar premises have been inspected.

For any food safety concerns, contact your local District Health Office, State Health Department, or visit the website http://moh.spab.gov.my and the Facebook page Food Safety and Quality Programme (FSQP). — Bernama