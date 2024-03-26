SEPANG, March 26 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki today said he will examine claims that his agency was targeting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad via investigations into two of his sons.

The MACC chief said this when asked to respond to the allegations from Mirzan Mahathir and Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir.

“Let me check the facts first, and then we will tell you (the media),” he was quoted as saying by the Malaysiakini news portal.

Earlier today, financial news site Bloomberg reported the sons of the former two-time prime minister claiming that their father was the agency’s primary target.

According to Mokhzani, the MACC has not provided him or Mirzan with any details regarding the investigation into Dr Mahathir.

He said they did enquire as to the reason behind the investigation, but the MACC could not furnish the brothers with the information.

In January, MACC had summoned Mirzan, the eldest of Dr Mahathir’s children to facilitate an ongoing investigation into his wealth.

The commission said it had served Mirzan a notice under Section 36(1)(b) of the MACC Act 2009 to declare his assets, all movable and immovable assets, whether inside or outside the country, within 30 days.

Meanwhile, Mokhzaini is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Following that, Dr Mahathir reportedly said he was disappointed at the government after the MACC started to investigate his sons over his wealth.

He expressed frustration with the justice system and criticised what he perceived as selective investigation.