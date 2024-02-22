KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — The additional one-month granted to two sons of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to declare their assets is reasonable, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said today after critics questioned the extension.

Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir and his older brother Tan Sri Mirzan Mahathir were ordered to declare their assets covering four decades in January, with the 30-day deadline initially expiring in the middle of this month; both businessmen have since been given an extra month to do so.

Azam said the recent extension granted to Mokhzani two days ago — and Mirzan last Friday — was based on the investigating officer’s explanation regarding the extensive nature of the businessmen’s assets, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported today.

“And he (Mokhzani) needs to gather the relevant documents for the details.

Advertisement

“Mokhzani and his brother Mirzan have (also) been cooperating well with us,” he was quoted as telling reporters after officiating the 10th convocation ceremony for certified integrity officers at the World Trade Centre here.

Azam also said that both Mokhzani and Mirzan can request for another extension if they needed more time, but added that it will be subject to a review.

Mirzan was reportedly served a notice by the MACC under Section 36 (1)(b) of the MACC Act 2009 to declare all his movable and immovable assets, whether inside or outside the country within 30 days of January 18.

Advertisement

Mokhzani is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

According to the brothers, the MACC has requested a list of assets going back to 1981, the year Dr Mahathir became prime minister for the first time.

Azam was also asked about the MACC’s investigation into graft allegations against the Kedah Football Association.

“It hasn’t gone to the Attorney-General Chambers yet,” he was quoted as saying.

In January, Kedah FA chief executive officer Zulkifli Che Haron and three other men were detained in an investigation into a corruption case allegedly involving RM6 million in 2020.

The RM6 million was reportedly given as a kickback to allow a company owner to obtain a tender to build a racetrack, and another project to operate and maintain five water reservoir plants in the state.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was subsequently summoned to the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya to give his statement.

Zulkifli and the other three were later released on bail.