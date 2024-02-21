KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Another son of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir, Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir, has been granted a 30-day extension to declare his assets by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), local news portal Scoop reported last night.

The MACC was reported to have granted Mokhzani’s older brother, Tan Sri Mirzan Mahathir, the same extension, four days ago.

“Tan Sri Mokhzani has submitted a request for an extension of the property declaration period. The MACC has approved an additional 30 days,” MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki was quoted as saying.

Azam had been reported saying that both the eldest and second eldest sons of the former two-time prime minister had applied for more time to declare their assets, with only Mirzan granted a deadline extension last Friday.

Mirzan was reportedly served a notice by the MACC under Section 36 (1)(b) of the MACC Act 2009 to declare all his movable and immovable assets, whether inside or outside the country within 30 days of January 18.

Mokhzani is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

According to the brothers, the MACC has requested a list of assets going back to 1981, the year Dr Mahathir became prime minister for the first time.

However, they said they needed more time as 30 days was insufficient for them to comply with the order to declare assets amassed over four decades.

The original notice period to submit their asset declaration was supposed to expire sometime in the middle of this month.