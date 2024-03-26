SEPANG, March 26 — The relevant ministries will meet to discuss the implementation of Malaysia’s second 5G network in the coming week, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He said this would involve his ministry as well as the Digital Ministry and Finance Ministry.

“We expect to have the meeting within this next one week” Fahmi said after the opening of BlackBerry’s Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence here today.

Malaysia is currently on a single wholesale network model operated by Digital Nasional Bhd.

Earlier this month, Fahmi said the rollout of the second 5G network will be delayed despite DNB reaching the 80 per cent coverage threshold, as it was waiting for a new board to be formed.

On December 1 last year, five major mobile network operators (MNO) signed a share subscription agreement for each to hold a 14 per cent of stake in DNB, after more than a year of tense negotiations that nearly thwarted the RM16 billion enterprise.

The Anwar government earlier last year agreed to the setting up of a second purely commercial entity that would help develop a second 5G network in a decision widely seen as a compromise after MNOs had threatened to boycott signing up for DNB shares.





