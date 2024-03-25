IPOH, March 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that Malaysia’s stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict and China’s claim on the South China Sea did not stop Western and foreign countries from making Malaysia their microchip technology production hub.

Anwar said that Malaysia has instead entered agreements with countries like Australia, China, India, Japan, Germany and the United States during his recent visits there, attributing their confidence to the country’s political stability.

“What was the reason for this? We have political stability and good economic policies under the Madani administration which attracts foreign countries to invest here.

“This is why the government emphasises developing and mastering digital transformation, artificial intelligence and energy transition in the economy and education sectors,” he said during a breaking fast event at the Kolej Poly-Tech Mara Meru Raya here.

Anwar said that the political stability would help Malaysia to regain its dignity in the Asian region.

“We have been left out due to uncertainty in politics once and issues of race and religion. These are the issues that push the country downward,” he said.

On March 7, Anwar in his speech at the Australian National University in Canberra, Anwar said that attempts to contain China’s rise would only aggravate the country and sow discord in the region.

He said countries must put themselves in China’s position and recognise how its leaders saw its military buildup and growing diplomatic influence as a natural result of its economic and technological prowess.

On the matter related to the Israel-Palestine conflict, Anwar had continuously and openly supported Palestine and said that Malaysia would not be cowed in its condemnation of the Israeli aggression and occupation of Palestine.

He also vigorously condemns many Western countries for being selective in defending human rights, especially in the Gaza war.

Also present for the event today were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Earlier, Anwar also officiated the 2024 Gerak Rahmah: “Jom Masak Bubur Lambuk” Madani Perdana programme where total of 10,000 packs of “bubur lambuk” was distributed to his Tambun constituents.