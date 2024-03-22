KOTA KINABALU, March 22 — A businessman was detained by the police for selling fake firearms in Lahad Datu yesterday.

State Crime Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Azmi Abd Rahim said police from the State Police Contingent Special Investigation Division (D9) and Lahad Datu Criminal Investigation Department (CID) made the arrest at an unnumbered house at Bandar Sri Perdana in Lahad Datu after receiving a tip-off.

The 10.30am raid saw police seize seven fake rifle-type firearms, nine pistols, five ammunition packets, two units of gun gas barrels, two units of chargers, two units of fast loaders, 14 units of sniper cartridges, seven units of pistol cartridges and one unit of sniper cartridges.

The 27-year-old businessman was detained and the seized items were taken to the Lahad Datu police headquarters for further investigation, said Azmi.

Police investigation revealed the suspect had admitted to have bought the fake firearms and other items through Facebook.

The case is being investigated under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960, said Azmi. — The Borneo Post

