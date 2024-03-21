PUTRAJAYA, March 21 ― Malaysia has successfully attracted potential foreign investments amounting to RM76.1 billion as of March this year, the result of the country's successful trade and investment missions in Australia, Germany and France, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He attributed the success to the collaborative efforts of several ministries and government agencies, such as the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Securities Commission and Bursa Malaysia.

Speaking at a gathering with the MoF’s staff here today, he said this was the result of the government's efforts to ensure political stability, cooperation with civil servants, as well as its clear national goals and policies.

“Clarity in our economic policies is important and will help us and give us a new hope,” he said.

Anwar also highlighted the warm reception extended during his recent official visit to Germany.

“Germany boasts a robust economy, ranking as the third-largest globally. The warm reception we received as a small nation fills us with pride,” he said.

Recently, it was reported that Malaysia had succeeded in attracting potential investments worth RM45.4 billion following the prime minister’s recent visit to Germany.

However, Anwar stressed that there is still ample room for improvement, including in terms of expediting project approvals. ― Bernama