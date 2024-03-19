KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, will file an application for a default judgment against blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, popularly known as Papagomo.

Mohd Na’im’s lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, said the application was filed in response to Wan Muhammad Azri not entering an appearance in the libel suit against him.

“The application for a judgment in default will be filed in the High Court here soon,” he said when contacted today.

During the case management session presided by High Court Judicial Commissioner Leong Wai Hong, it was decided that the next case management session will be held on March 27.

Mohd Na’im, who filed the lawsuit on Oct 19, claimed that Wan Muhammad Azri had posted a video on his Facebook account under the name “Sir Azri” on Sept 18, 2023.

According to him, the six minute and 41 second video clip was shared from the TikTok account “@nurhafizulbadrulhisham”.

Mohd Na’im claimed that the defamatory statements in the video implied, among other things, that he (the plaintiff), as a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), had not been proactive for the welfare of Islam.

And further that he purportedly had sexual or lewd allegations levelled against him, and that he was a religious opportunist who did not care about the stability of the Muslim Malay community in Malaysia.

He stated that the defamatory statements had damaged his reputation, dignity and status in the eyes of the public. — Bernama